Kono meets with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Washington and inspects the missile defense system in Hawaii

Defense Secretary Taro Kono said he would travel to Washington on Friday next week to speak with his US counterpart Mark Esper about the situation in the Middle East and other regional issues.

During the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Kono is also expected to explain Japan’s deployment of personnel and goods belonging to the maritime self-defense force to the Middle East as part of an information gathering mission.

Kono ordered the shipment on Friday and said it was aimed at stable energy supply and safe navigation of Japanese merchant ships.

At a press conference, Kono said he would leave Japan on Sunday to visit the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for the first time, where an Aegis Land missile defense system will be tested.

Japan plans to deploy two land-based US Aegis-Ashore defense systems to improve its ability to address the North Korean missile threat.

“I will carefully inspect the radar system and launchers and get an explanation of their capabilities,” said Kono, who is due to return to Japan on Thursday.