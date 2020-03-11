Kootenai County outcomes exhibit Biden getting direct over Sanders

March 10, 2020 9:49 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 10, 2020 9:49 PM

Election judges form ballots at the Jeffco Elections Division in Golden, Colorado on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The effects are flooding in for Idaho and Washington’s presidential primaries.

A initial round of election final results in Kootenai County shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 47.1% of the vote to Sanders’ 21.3%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg follows with 12.7% of the vote in Kootenai County.

To maintain tabs on success as they are updated, Click on In this article.

