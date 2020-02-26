korean-air-flight-attendant-who-flew-to-la-identified-with-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Korean Air flight attendant was identified with coronavirus shortly following working on a flight to Los Angeles, South Korean media is reporting.

The flight attendant labored on a flight from Incheon to Los Angeles and may well have expended time in Los Angeles prior to boarding a return flight. The identical particular person also experienced not long ago worked on an Incheon-Tel Aviv route.

Los Angeles County health officers mentioned they are mindful of the media experiences and are awaiting affirmation from the U.S. Facilities for Condition Regulate.

The county health and fitness office says there have been no new scenarios of coronavirus claimed in Los Angeles County. If the Korean Air scenario is verified and they can trace where the man or woman frequented locally, they will make that data community.

Korean Air, which has been hit really hard fiscally by the unfold of coronavirus, has mentioned detailed steps it has taken to defend passengers and staff from achievable publicity to the virus identified as COVID-19.

On its website, the airline states: “Korean Air flight attendants are advised to dress in masks and plastic gloves on all routes, and the airline is loading just about every flight with suitable equipment in preparing for any feasible infection onboard: masks for travellers seated in the vicinity of suspicious clients and hazmat fits for flight attendants who may perhaps will need to get treatment of onboard people.”

“In addition, masks and hand sanitizers are geared up at airports and sales offices where by staff supply confront-to-facial area expert services. The airline will also present sanitary things these kinds of as masks and hand sanitizers to domestic and worldwide workplaces, such as China, that are going through a massive mask shortage.”

South Korea’s Facilities for Ailment Handle described this 7 days an enhance in coronavirus cases. At the very least one U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea has also been identified.

South Korea now has one,146 confirmed bacterial infections of the virus and 11 fatalities from the COVID-19 illness it brings about. The nationwide authorities has been channeling health care staff, protective suits and other provides to Daegu, and there are problems the neighborhood hospitals are staying overcome and fatigued health professionals are turning into susceptible to infections.

China, by much, even now has the most instances and deaths from the health issues, however its figures have slowed recently. Chinese officers Wednesday claimed a different 406 scenarios and 52 added fatalities, all of them in tough-hit Hubei province and all but 10 in the epicenter of the city of Wuhan.

China has recorded two,715 fatalities from COVID-19 and 78,064 confirmed conditions of the virus on the mainland since the health issues emerged in December.

China has place Wuhan and close by metropolitan areas underneath virtual quarantine for months, halting nearly all motion other than for ailment avoidance, health and fitness treatment and providing requirements. It has sent 1000’s of staff to make and workers virus-focused hospitals in the epicenter area. In the money Beijing and all through the state, public situations were canceled and factories, workplaces and schools shut.

The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.