Korean broadcasters tackle live filming plans despite fears of coronavirus

Fearing the spread of the coronavirus in South Korea, broadcasters have announced plans to use live studio audiences, especially music shows such as “Music Bank”, “Inkigayo”, “M Countdown” and “Music Core “.

On January 28, KBS released an official statement on the matter.

This is to inform you of our live audience recording plans in light of the new situation of coronaviruses. This week we plan to film with live audiences as usual. We will install public health signs at entrances and exits and we will prepare a hand sanitizer, masks and fever detectors. If a member of the public should show signs of a problem, we will take steps to send them home. We will inform the public in advance that they must prepare masks.

However, if the situation gets worse during this week, or if the government releases new guidelines, then we will record without the studio audience. We will continuously monitor the progress of the virus and put safety first. If something changes, we will notify you immediately.

Other KBS shows that use live studio audiences include “Open Concert”, “Immortal Songs”, “National Singing Contest”, “Gag Concert”, “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” and “Gayo Stage”.

“M Countdown” said they would be filming live with the public on January 30 as usual, with careful preparation in advance. A source from Mnet told TVReport: “We will prepare cameras capable of detecting fever as well as a hand sanitizer, and we will distribute masks to members of the public.”

Likewise, the chief producer of “Music Core” said: “As a rule, all staff members and members of the public will be prepared in advance with a hand sanitizer and masks. We can also take emergency measures at any time and we are closely monitoring the measures taken by the government and the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “

An SBS source told TVReport that they are watching the situation closely with regard to “Inkigayo” and that they are under continuous discussion on the matter.

As of January 27, South Korea has reported four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?