Korean celebrities ring the lunar new year with their 2020 wishes

Lunar New Year (seollal) is here, and many Korean celebrities have taken advantage of their social media accounts to ring in the new decade with greetings for their fans!

Lunar New Year is one of the most important traditional Korean festivals of the year. Families come together to spend time and eat together, perform ancestral rites, play games and pay tribute to their elders. The holiday is celebrated over a period of three days, including the day of the Lunar New Year, as well as the days before and after. Lunar New Year is celebrated on January 25 of this year.

(G) I-DLE

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFhyJ-YqEK8 (/ integrated)

Kim Woo Seok

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGF9KkQFhIQ (/ integrated)

AB6IX

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEbSAvlISjw (/ embedded)

Lee Jin Hyuk

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yH682qxpu8 (/ embedded)

BTOB

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv_DxnZeTh0 (/ integrated)

Eric

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2dHsK13uF0 (/ integrated)

UP10TION

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm8wZjRTfuM (/ integrated)

Andy

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpG-sWozszA (/ integrated)

CLC

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3kzLbMCJm8 (/ integrated)

MCND

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asRelNJ0QzY (/ integrated)

PENTAGON

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYA-7th5NCQ (/ integrated)

NU’EST and SEVENTEEN

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFyld8jc040 (/ integrated)

ONEUS

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk1dUUBTIOc (/ embedded)

TEEN TOP

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqi2mY-bPRQ (/ integrated)

SATURDAY

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXGVUdplAiM (/ integrated)

Lovelyz

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzjmTpsS2G0 (/ integrated)

INFINITE’S Kim Sunggyu

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htmwt9OOPuE (/ integrated)

Rocket Punch

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVtKKPjqTWA (/ integrated)

gifted

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJz48A6k8Lo (/ integrated)

Block B

(?) 벌들 에게 전하는 2020 년 새해 인사

꿀 보리 들 모두 새해 복 많이 받으세요 ??

#BLOCKB # 블락 비 pic.twitter.com/6OSZ2UUljk

– 블락 비 (@blockb_official) January 24, 2020

Ong Seong Wu

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtZcruxGxss (/ integrated)

The Boyz

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAbXSTMpu0w (/ integrated)

ACE

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUaHZgMKEAQ (/ integrated)

MONSTA X

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xX53VenXCx4 (/ integrated)

Sunmi

(VIDEO)

⠀

선미 가 전하는 2020 년 설 인사 메시지?

⠀

2020 년 에도 선미 와 함께 행복 하고

즐거운 추억 많이 만들어 가요?

⠀

따뜻하고 즐거운 설 명절 보내시고, 새해 복 많이 받으세요 ?? ♀️

⠀ # 선미 #SUNMI pic.twitter.com/Hv6M6UPKkv

– MAKEUS_Ent (@MAKEUS_Ent) January 24, 2020

BlackPink

BTS for KB Bank

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAVDSgcQE1o (/ integrated)

KNK

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKjIRMZKOFc (/ integrated)

Jeong Sewoon

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK-Q6i6uccA (/ integrated)

Oh my daughter

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YstxBk26Czs (/ embed)

Park Ji Hoon

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiZ2rp7OMLo (/ integrated)

Soyou

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16ch9S3ARKE (/ embedded)

B1A4

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s4-et3XFoo (/ embedded)

Brave Girls

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_rZJ7O3E-k (/ integrated)

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vslklOYQ0wc (/ integrated)

Dream Catcher

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYmHNJV2DgY (/ integrated)

ONEWE

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2kFK_6oVyQ (/ integrated)

Park Hyungsik

Hyun bin

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgEk73ayGVU (/ embed)

Chunha

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=088CN9kVva8 (/ integrated)

Kim Dong Wan from Shinhwa

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruo6qQOSQ7Y (/ integrated)

Kang So Ra

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezLPg6-h5B4 (/ integrated)

The cast of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY55zn46x5c (/ integrated)

MOUNTAIN

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvdsms_cvLk (/ embedded)

Lee Seung Gi

Jooyoung

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVliwiCnW7M (/ integrated)

DELIVERY

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLetRGprKSY (/ embedded)

GWSN

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMdAQqQ_u0k (/ integrated)

Son Ho Young

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGpQ_KR9i_c (/ integrated)

A pink

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KkpQvFjjM8 (/ integrated)

Davichi

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoZeuWfpuVA (/ integrated)

K.Will

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOeloTziD6U (/ integrated)

GROOVL1N

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIkic2poPRE (/ incorporated)

YEARS

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIYyLONnZ5k (/ integrated)

Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bi, Jo Byung Kyu and Oh Jung Se

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9z4r3aVEquI (/ integrated)

Na In Woo

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xRnpTrE8O4 (/ integrated)

Yoo Seon Ho

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOXfdbDP4-Q (/ integrated)

Norazo

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHyYwCAcn2g (/ integrated)

LARGE

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqExE9sP39I (/ integrated)

MIND U

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwGXSFo4_U8 (/ integrated)

NFB

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OJtSXwIy-g (/ integrated)

THE PARTY

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTVHh4JXQbg (/ integrated)

NATURE

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZJFG8I4bn0 (/ integrated)

BDC

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5uVjoJ9uW0 (/ integrated)

ATEEZ

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPFTdMh0ZeM (/ integrated)

HOTSHOT

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiYcu9UYVfc (/ integrated)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3SJZDinwXs (/ embedded)

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0Fqdh1f1R0 (/ incorporated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rr45io50cQ (/ integrated)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh7OoUXJQrs (/ embedded)

SF9, ATEEZ, Zico and MOMOLAND

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcXcjfT0f4I (/ integrated)

UKISS Soohyun

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLvzI6P8Qwc (/ integrated)

Victon

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkvq1Dod6JI (/ integrated)

Jo Seung Yeon

조승연 2020 설날 인사 ♡ ̷̷̷ pic.twitter.com/7aycSF8FH8

– (@ CHluv_2u) January 24, 2020

US IN THE AREA

(?) 띵동 위인 더존 의 설날 인사 가 도착 했습니다?

여러분 새해 복 많이 받으세요 ????

언제나 건강 조심? 행복 가득? 사랑 가득? # 새해 _ 복 _ 많이 _ 받으세요 # 설날 에는 _ 사랑하는 _ 사람들 과 _ 함께 #we 인더 zone 과 _we ㅅ i 는 _ 평생 _ 함께 #WEINTHEZONE # 위인 더존 # 이슨 # 주안 # 경헌 # 시현 pic. twitter.com/EacLSflJ0o

– US IN THE ZONE (위인 더존) (@WE_INTHE_ZONE) January 25, 2020

Eric Nam

(?) Happy Lunar New Year 2020 from Eric Nam! ? #ERICNAM # 에릭 남 # 설날 https://t.co/a53YG7tzkz

– Eric Nam USA (@EricNam_USA) January 24, 2020

Lee Soo Hyuk, Joo Woo Jae, Viini, Anda, Kwon Han Sol, Kim Seung Hyun and BlueD

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWzdxjaUNtI (/ integrated)

Red velvet for Shilla I-Park

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKU2lBcet-w (/ integrated)

Alphabat

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnOsZfq61gg (/ embed)

HINAPIA

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFqBuQGnMLE (/ embedded)

Happy New Year everyone!

