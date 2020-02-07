Korean doctor and lawyer backdated loan document and lied at Overseas Investment Office

Korean doctor found guilty and fined $ 100,000 after he and his lawyer concocted a plan to deceive the Foreign Investment Office (OIO) into buying property from Auckland $ 3 million.

Won Joo Hur and his lawyer Jaeho Choi were charged with falsifying documents and lying to investigators in an effort to circumvent the rules of the foreign buyer designed to protect sensitive Kiwi lands.

The trick was to antedate what prosecutors labeled a fictitious loan document and write it by hand to avoid being suspended by a computerized date stamp.

When investigators learned of the deception, the couple told new lies and Choi asked Hur to delete the incriminating emails.

Hur refused and then forwarded the correspondence to the investigators, providing them with a treasure trove of evidence.

Hur, a permanent resident of New Zealand living abroad, pleaded guilty to breaking the Foreign Investment Law (OIA) when convicted yesterday at the Auckland District Court.

Choi has pleaded guilty to the same charge and could face up to a year in prison or a fine of up to $ 300,000.

A charge of misuse of justice against the two men was dropped.

The case is the first criminal prosecution ever brought under the OIA.

Won Joo Hur paid $ 3 million for the 18ha Helensville property at 247 Ararimu Valley Rd in 2016 after his wife fell in love with it. Photo / Google

Hur, a senior oncologist, admitted that he forged a loan document and misled investigators after failing to obtain BIO consent to buy an 18-hectare rural property in Helensville in 2016.

The court learned that “despite his best judgment”, Hur and Choi had devised a plan to bypass the BIO regime in order to hide the identity of Hur, his wife having fallen in love with the property.

A real estate agent who negotiated the sale did not warn Hur that he was likely to need the consent of the BIO or that he should seek legal advice, urging him to make an unconditional offer, according to court documents.

Hur did it, then realized within days of the settlement that he risked breaking the law if the sale was completed.

His options were limited: cancel the sale, forfeit his $ 300,000 deposit and risk penalties and damages, or urgently find a third party independent buyer before settlement.

Instead, Hur and Choi devised another plan.

They discussed finding someone else to hold the property for a short time until Hur can find a buyer, or until he and his wife become eligible to buy under the rules. ORGANIC.

Choi called Hur in Korea and suggested appointing a company called HK Search Limited as the buyer. The manager of the business was Choi’s wife, whose name would appear on property records instead of Hur’s.

Defense lawyers are trying to cover the face of Korean doctor Won Joo Hur following a conviction hearing last week at the Auckland District Court. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hur accepted and paid the remaining settlement funds on October 19, 2016.

“Dr. Choi explained that they should avoid having Dr. Hur’s name on the mortgage or warning, as this could make them a target of the BIO investigation, which would be harmful to both of them, “says a summary of the facts.

The two men then drafted an agreement that HK Search Limited should act only on Hur’s instructions “as if Hur is the true legal owner of the property”.

The company was to sell the property as soon as possible and transfer all of the sale proceeds directly to Hur.

But the project started to collapse early the following year.

In April 2017, the OIO wrote to Choi asking for an explanation of the purchase, saying that it was investigating whether HK Search Limited acquired the property as Hur’s “partner” in violation of the law .

He issued a mandatory notice requiring the Choi firm to produce documents relevant to the investigators.

Hur and Choi then began a premeditated process of “active deception” intended to obstruct the investigators and to supply false information, the attorney John Dixon QC told the court.

They told investigators that the transfer to HK Search Limited was at arm’s length and was funded by a $ 3 million loan from Hur.

They drafted a “fictitious” loan agreement to support the lie, which was backdated to September 2016. Hur transcribed the agreement by hand to avoid leaving a computerized date stamp and then mailed it to Choi. express”.

Hur suggested adding a clause requiring Choi’s wife to repay at least 20% of the imaginary loan within three months “to make the loan document more credible” from the investigator’s point of view “”.

Won Joo Hur’s lawyer Fletcher Pilditch said his client was seriously disappointed with the professional advice he received before the $ 3 million purchase. Photo / File

Meanwhile, Choi contacted Hur from his Gmail account in order to “avoid scrutiny by the OIO”, rather than using his JC Legal address.

Choi then sent the loan document to investigators with a cover letter containing more false statements.

The letter denied that HK Search was a partner of Hur and claimed that the property had been settled for the benefit of Choi’s wife and that Hur had “no legal rights to the property”.

He also claimed that the loan document was signed in September 2016, another lie.

Hur finally came clear, admitting the lies during the interviews.

He had faced a year in prison but was recognized for his good character, his cooperation and his guilty plea.

Dixon described the pair’s offense as “relatively hopeless”.

They had deliberately fabricated evidence to frustrate investigators in an attempt to circumvent the property rules designed to protect sensitive land. An appropriate judicial response was warranted.

Hur’s lawyer Fletcher Pilditch said his client agreed to mislead the investigators, which he deeply regretted.

But he had been disappointed with the professional advice on which he had relied. Hur had cooperated with the authorities and returned voluntarily to deal with the music.

Justice David Sharp said that Hur suffered significant personal loss but should be held responsible.

“It involved a premeditated and planned approach. You did it in collaboration with a lawyer whom one could say that he should have known better.”

“I have to dissuade people who behave this way.”

He found Hur guilty and fined him $ 100,000.

A civil law enforcement action is currently underway, involving the sale of the property in which Hur could be fined up to $ 300,000.

