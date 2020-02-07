Korean doctor and lawyer backdated loan document and lied at Overseas Investment Office

Korean doctor found guilty and fined $ 100,000 after he and his lawyer concocted a plan to deceive the Foreign Investment Office (OIO) into buying property from Auckland $ 3 million.

Won Joo Hur and his lawyer Jaeho Choi were charged with falsifying documents and lying to investigators in an effort to circumvent the rules of the foreign buyer designed to protect sensitive Kiwi lands.

Won Joo Hur paid $ 3 million for the 18ha Helensville property at 247 Ararimu Valley Rd in 2016 after his wife fell in love with it. Photo / Google

Defense lawyers are trying to cover the face of Korean doctor Won Joo Hur following a conviction hearing last week at the Auckland District Court. Photo / Dean Purcell

The company was to sell the property as soon as possible and transfer all of the sale proceeds directly to Hur.

Won Joo Hur’s lawyer Fletcher Pilditch said his client was seriously disappointed with the professional advice he received before the $ 3 million purchase. Photo / File

