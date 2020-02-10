Korean President Moon Jae In and Stars Celebrate Historic Oscar Parasite Victories

Updated on February 10 KST:

EXO’s Suho shared her Instagram stories “#Parasite!” With several exclamation marks.

Solar from MAMAMOO wrote in the community section of his Youtube channel: “Wait, wait, what is it?” The Korean film “Parasite” won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards! Wow… I had goosebumps the whole time I was watching it… Original script, international feature film, production and better image! I was so excited from the time they received the original script … and in the end, ‘Parasite’ even got the best movie. I am so touched and they are amazing. As a person who loves movies, I hope that more people around the world will be interested in Korean movies and that many amazing movies will be released! I sincerely congratulate (“Parasite”) on their victories !! Please be republished in the rooms. “

Tiffany from Girls’ Generation shared several videos in her Instagram stories. She wrote “Congratulations” and “story” in small letters on one of the videos.

At the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, “Parasite” won the prize for best film, original script, director and feature film for a total of four awards among the six categories in which the film was been nominated. “Parasite” is the first non-English film to win the best film in the history of the Oscars.

Here are some of the many Korean stars who have expressed their joy for this historic moment.

Park Seo Joon, who made an appearance in the film and is known to be close friends with “Parasite” actor Choi Woo Shik, posted a video of “Parasite” which was announced as the best film. He wrote in the caption, “This is crazy ..” and the actor can be heard cheering in the background.

Park Seo Joon also posted a screenshot of Choi Woo Shik and wrote, “Honestly, I saw you tear yourself apart.”

Girl’s Day Hyeri shared “So touched” and repeated the phrase several times, highlighting how moved she was.

Jung Il Woo posted: “Well done !!!!!! Congratulations, director !! #DirectorBongJoonHo #Parasite #AcademyAwards. “

Gong Hyo Jin wrote “Hooray !!” in an article and posted photos of her with the cast of “Parasite” and Honey Lee in another article.

Lee Dong Hwi posted a black and white photo of director Bong Joon Ho and screenwriter Han Jin Won.

Eric Nam shared: “Keep pushing the envelope and the culture forward. Congratulations #Parasite. “

Jae de DAY6 retweeted the official tweet of the Academy announcing “Parasite” as the best film and wrote “Well deserved !!!!”

Well-deserved !!!! https://t.co/u7oPbQuFXN

– Day6 Jae (@ Jae_Day6) February 10, 2020

Jung Ryeo Won, who stars in the ongoing drama “War of Prosecutors” alongside actor “Parasite” Lee Sun Gyun, said: “I’m so happy. I can’t believe I saw the prosecutor “Lee (Lee Sun Gyun) receiving an Academy Award. You are so amazing. Director Bong Joon Ho and the many actors and staff, congratulations.”

Delighted with VIXX wrote: “All over the world. #Parasite.”

Girl’s Day Minah said: “Long live South Korea. Long live, “Parasite”. Really so touched… ”

Go Kyung Pyo wrote, “So amazing ..” with cheering emojis.

Lee Hi expressed his amazement by saying: “W.O.W #Parasite”, with a retweet of the official Academy ticket on the best film award.

✨W.O.W #Parasite ✨ https://t.co/MxCMpZL8ny

– leehi (@hello_lee_hi) February 10, 2020

DinDin said: “Living in a generation like this … It’s an honor …”

Sooyoung from Girls’ Generation shared: “Director Bong Joon Ho, thank you for giving us such an incredible experience even outside the film. #Parasite.”

영화 밖에서 도 우리 에게 엄청난 경험 을 선물해 주시는 # 봉준호 감독님 고맙습니다 #Parasite pic.twitter.com/g4TC3W5LuO

– sooyoung choi (@sychoiofficial) February 10, 2020

Kevin Woo retweeted the official tweet of the announcement of the best film and wrote: “Congratulations. Well-deserved !!! It was my favorite movie of the year! “

CONGRATULATIONS??????

Well-deserved !!! #Oscars

It was my favorite movie of the year! https://t.co/wfLZzpKwuY

– Kevin Woo (@ kevinwoo91) February 10, 2020

Sandra Oh, who attended the Oscars and was visibly delighted when “Parasite” was announced as the best film, shared, “Congratulations” Parasite “. So so proud to be Korean.”

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So, so proud to be Korean ?? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz

– Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

Kim Sae Ron shared through her Instagram stories, “I’m happy.”

Jeon Somi explored his own Instagram stories to say, “Give me the chills, director Bong Joon Ho. Make up the story,” Parasite. “

Han Sun Hwa expressed: “Touched”.

Honey Lee shared, “History is made. I can’t believe I lived to see the best picture and achievement (Oscars) of the Oscars for four wins (in total)…. I’m so happy to be able to cheer them on together in LA. Korean movies, Chungmuro, hurray !!!!! “

President Moon Jae In also congratulated the “Parasite” team for its historic achievement and promised to support the Korean film industry so that it can prosper even more.

pic.twitter.com/6bXoKhgw32

– 문재인 (@ moonriver365) February 10, 2020

