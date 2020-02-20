[korean-president-moon-jae-in-honors-“parasite”-cast-and-crew-at-blue-dwelling-luncheon]

South Korean President Moon Jae In commended the forged and crew of “Parasite” for their historic achievements.

Earlier this thirty day period, “Parasite” took residence four awards which includes Most effective Image at the 92nd Academy Awards and grew to become the 1st-at any time Korean film to win an award at the prestigious awards ceremony. It was also the 1st time in Oscars record that a non-English language film won Best Photo.

On February 20, President Moon Jae In invited the actors and employees associated in the creation and distribution of the movie to a luncheon at the Blue Household.

President Moon Jae In shared that he was proud that “Parasite” made heritage in the Korean movie business as perfectly as the Academy Awards. He stated, “The Oscars is the world’s most prestigious and fantastic movie festival, but as our Director Bong [Joon Ho] pointed out, it had been criticized for becoming a ‘local movie pageant.’ However, simply because ‘Parasite’ and Director Bong have been so excellent, they ended up in a position to crack down the barrier confronted by non-English language films and be recognized as the best movie and finest director. This helps make me primarily far more happy.”

Bringing up the lots of intercontinental achievements earned by K-pop artists like BTS, K-dramas, and Korean classical musicians, the President shared, “Korean culture has moved from the peripheries to the middle of the globe and grew to become identified in all fields of tradition. I think it’s all owing to the passion and difficult perform of absolutely everyone which includes Director Bong, and I’d like to thank them all once all over again.”

President Moon Jae In acknowledged that there an imbalance of ability in the generation as perfectly as the distribution program of the movie field and mentioned, “I deeply recognize the social message shown by ‘Parasite.’ The situation exists not only in Korea but also around the world, but inequality has solidified to the extent that it feels like a resurgence of the class system. Relieving that sort of inequality is the crucial plan of my administration, but there is a great deal of opposition from it, and it agonizes me due to the fact the consequence of our efforts don’t present up instantly.”

In regards to the film industry, the President promised to carry out a standard functioning hour technique and 52-hour months, boost welfare insurance policies for these working in the market, instantly employ a cap on the amount of screenings at theaters by selected distributors to stop a monopoly, and provide guidance for movie academies to enable the film marketplace flourish. He included, “However, we will not interfere.”

These at the luncheon ended up equipped to get a taste of the chapaguri specially cooked by to start with lady Kim Jung Sook. A dish that manufactured an visual appeal in “Parasite,” chapaguri is made by combining Korean instant noodles Chapagetti and Neoguri.

Director Bong Joon Ho of “Parasite” shared, “I am grateful and honored to be gathered below. I was loaded with shock watching the president communicate correct next to me. From congratulating the movie, touching on Korean mass tradition and the movie market, and ultimately reaching the topic of chapaguri, your speech was almost like two web pages of state of affairs. It does not seem to be like you memorized it, and it would seem like you have been ready to unravel all of your ideas due to the fact you have constantly thought about these difficulties, so it would make me wonder how you do it. As a person who writes, I am in shock just after hearing you talk so eloquently using a properly-organized flow of logic and producing great utilization of phrases to a comprehensive a properly-produced speech.”

He ongoing, “From the [film’s release] at the Cannes Movie Competition last 12 months and releases in Korea, France, and several other international locations to the Oscars, it was a extended journey. I am very delighted to wrap up the very long journey so honorably at the Blue Property with the president and the initial girl.”

Song Kang Ho also shared a few words and phrases. He mentioned, “It’s the initial time in a whilst that all of us have collected with each other. Currently is also the very last occasion in the 2-yr-lengthy series of official occasions [for ‘Parasite’]. I am touched that this has naturally become a significant accumulating.”

