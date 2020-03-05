[korean-singer-songwriter-rain-and-wife-offer-discount-rates-to-tenants-of-their-homes-affected-by-covid-19]

Singer-songwriter Rain and spouse are giving 50 for each cent special discounts to tenants of their qualities. — Image by means of Instagram/ rain_oppa

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — South Korean singer-songwriter Rain and his spouse Kim Tae-hee are marking down the rental of their houses by 50 for every cent.

The couple’s give, beneath the “Helpful Leasehold Movement’ is for the month of March, described Korean pop lifestyle web-site Allkpop.

Tae Hee owns a creating around Gangnam station when Rain’s making is positioned at Cheongdam.

The motion has garnered assist from many setting up homeowners as business owners anticipate a slowdown in the coming months.

As businesses continue on to suffer due to the Covid-19 outbreak, celebs who can afford to pay for to lend a aiding hand are accomplishing their component to assist.

Recently, K-Pop boyband BTS rapper Suga donated 100 million gained (RM346,965) for Covid-19 relief efforts in his beginning metropolis of Daegu in South Korea.

The revenue was donated to the Countrywide Disaster Reduction Association to help the order of health-related provides and protective gear.

To date, South Korea has recorded 5,766 confirmed scenarios, like 35 deaths with most circumstances described in the metropolis of Daegu and bordering regions.