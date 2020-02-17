[Koreatown gasoline leak qualified prospects to evacuations – Up Information Facts Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fuel leak was reported around a 6-story household developing in Koreatown on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department declared.

As a end result, roughly 25 citizens experienced to be evacuated, authorities say. A LAFD Hazardous Elements Activity Drive and a Joint Hazard Evaluation Group had been in spot at block 3400 of West Olympic Boulevard.

It is not obvious at this time what prompted the leak, which has because stopped, in accordance to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.