Korg and Moog synthesizer distribute their apps for free

Korg and Moog offer free sintezatarskiya their applications, as many people are faced with the self-isolation of the pandemic coronavirus.

On Friday (13 March) sign posted synthesis manufacturer offers in the social networks, obviously, as a reaction to the news that the band all over the world are experiencing the impact of travel restrictions, cancellation and increasing calls for self-isolation.

Korg has published: “Schools, offices and concerts (worldwide) asked to close and many people out in the quarantine and work with (home), we would like a little help you take your time.

“Now to April 20 I received iKaossilator free app for iOS and Android. Have fun”

After several hours followed Moog example, offering application iOS Minimoog Model D for iOS. According to them a little vague statement, the move is “a gift to spread positivity, creativity and expressiveness” and “a time to slow down, evaluate our innate strength and experience of sound uplifting effect”.

The message ends: “Be open, be safe and #synthesizelove.” See the full post below.

Musicians looking for innovative ways to work around this problem, including a series of live broadcasts.

Yesterday (March 14) Quarantine all day punk festival, held in the air, to raise money for the “Doctors without Borders”.

“Not all countries have comprehensive health system (fuck, we know)” – written by the event organizers. “So, let’s do all we can to help those who need it now.”