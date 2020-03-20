Korn Releases New music Video clip For ‘Can You Hear Me’

KORN‘s music online video for the music “Can You Listen to Me” can be noticed down below. The clip was filmed and directed by Adam Mason and was created by Elizabeth Mason.

“Can You Hear Me” is taken from KORN‘s most up-to-date album, “The Almost nothing”, which came out last September. The disc debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equal album models gained (of which 29,000 have been in album revenue) in its first week of launch. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most prime 10s on the chart amongst rock bands in advance of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). “The Nothing at all” is KORN‘s 14th Billboard 200 best 10 album.

“The Very little” was introduced by using Roadrunner/Elektra. The abide by-up to 2016’s “The Serenity Of Struggling” was after again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

In addition to initially one “You are going to In no way Locate Me”, KORN released the “Cold” and “Can You Hear Me” tracks prior to “The Very little”‘s arrival.

KORN guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer told Dread Central about “The Very little”: “We place a whole year into this report. That is something we hadn’t finished since ‘Untouchables’ in 2002. So, we definitely sat with these tracks, lived with them, experienced time to mirror on them, and then went again and worked on them some additional. We didn’t hurry it via just to put anything out in buy to get again on tour. I know a great deal of bands do that we’ve finished it in the earlier also — I’m guilty. But this time we wanted to shell out time with our people and consider our time to make some good music. So, we spaced things out and seriously appreciated getting in the minute.”



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=Dgs2SYBPKMI

