Korn will look at the world through the lens of digital video in the “Can you hear me”

Korn released a new video that accompanies the new single, “Can you hear me” – see it below.

Directed by Adam Meyssan, a set of visual Hitchcock films, similar to that of survival horror flickr meets the rear window for the digital age.

If a charlatan with a hood sits behind a wall of monitors that observe and interact with people through phone numbers, the victims, who are glued to their phones, they turn into zombies.

Watch the video below:

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dgs2SYBPKMI (/ paste)

“Can You Hear Me” is on the recently released 13th studio album Korn “The Nothing”.

The 4-star review from NME Leyvers Danny said, “Nothing,” saw Korn “contemporaries joined Rammstein, Slipknot and Tool as the metal giants, who have proven their longevity.”

Earlier this month, a private line karnavyh surgical masks Korn sold, as interest in the products, apparently caused increasing concern coronavirus.

Merch unusual items were sold at a price of $ 10 (£ 7,69) through the online store Korn. Although the range was originally released last year, the masks were extremely popular in light of the recent panic.

Meanwhile, Korn singer Jonathan Davis has told of his grief after the loss of a wife and mother at the time of the creation of the recent album “The Nothing”.

In record time, the 13th album Korn, distant wife Dave Davies died of an accidental drug overdose, and his mother Holly, too, had died.

Wide list of all the concerts canceled / deferred as a result of the coronavirus can be found here.