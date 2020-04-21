Korn’s Whole ‘The Nothing’ File Launch Overall performance To Be Aired All through ‘Play On Fest’ Digital Audio Competition

KORN‘s overall groundbreaking efficiency filmed inside of a living art installation celebrating the release of the band’s 2019 album “The Almost nothing” will be aired throughout Warner Music Team‘s very first-of-its-variety digital music competition, PlayOn Fest, supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the Entire world Wellbeing Business (WHO), run by the UN Foundation. As portion of a impressive a few-day live streaming event, PlayOn Fest promises to carry electrical power and significant output values from planet-class levels (such as Coachella, Sydney Opera Dwelling, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Crimson Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Worldwide Citizen, and more) to music fans hungry for communal reside encounters. Warner Music Team labels have opened up their vaults to relive epic exhibit-halting performances for this a person-time-only stay viewing celebration. Check out the PlayOn Fest formal trailer below.

KORN said in a statement: “With so a lot of of us caught within, we considered it’d be a ideal time to give you all a little something pretty distinctive that no a person aside from a handful of admirers have seen: the comprehensive stay general performance of The Nothing launch party back in Sept. ’19.”

A couple of months ago, KORN singer Jonathan Davis explained to Kerrang! magazine about “The Very little” record-release demonstrate: “[We played] in this small warehouse, with all around 50 diehard admirers, and we played a few or 4 new songs. We had suspension artists, things like the wire man from the album protect, hanging there spinning. It was truly cool.”

Kicked off by LL Neat J this Friday, April 24 at midday ET, PlayOn Fest will stream reside on April 24-26 for 72 hrs straight completely via Songkick‘s YouTube channel. Warner Tunes Team has also launched a pre-sale of special PlayOn Fest merch, with all proceeds likely to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. In addition, followers will be inspired to click-to-donate in the course of the 3-day-event. Donations will assistance WHO‘s do the job to track and have an understanding of the unfold of the virus to be certain patients get the care they need to have and frontline personnel get vital materials and information and facts and to accelerate improvement of a vaccine and treatment plans for all who will need them.

For extra details, pay a visit to PlayOnFest.com.



