The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against handing over “passports of immunity” to people who have recovered from the coronavirus, saying there is “no evidence” that they are protecting against catching the disease again.

Several countries eager to restart their economies floated the idea of ​​issuing “immunity certificates” to people who had COVID-19, officially clearing them of leaving their homes and traveling to and from work.

Those who have been exposed to the disease would be identified using antibody tests that can quickly detect the presence of antibodies in a person’s bloodstream with a simple finger prick.

But in a scientific review published on Saturday, the WHO said that “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

“Studies show that people who have recovered from an infection have antibodies against the virus. However, some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood,” it explained.

To date, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 in humans results in immunity, it said.

The global health agency also warned that transmitting evidence of immunity could actually lead to a revival of the virus.

“People who assume they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission,” it said.

COUNTRIES PIN HOPES FOR PRELIMINARY TESTS

Many governments have rushed to buy millions of antibody tests as they plan their virus exit strategy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the tests a “game changer” and ordered 3.5 million domestic tests from various Chinese companies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced a massive rollout of antibody tests on his discount virus this week.

But the Australian Department of Health last month said “careful” tests that detected antibodies were still being rigorously tested by the Therapeutic Agency Association (TGA).

“Many countries are now testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at the population level or in specific groups, for example health workers, close contacts from known cases or within homes,” the WHO said.

“WHO supports these studies because they are critical to understanding the extent of – and risk factors associated with – infection.

“These studies will provide data on the percentage of people with detectable COVID-19 antibodies, but most are not designed to determine whether those people are immune to secondary infections.”

The head of the WHO relief program, Dr Mike Ryan, said earlier that there was “a lot of uncertainty” surrounding antibody tests.

More than 2,800,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed worldwide and nearly 200,000 people have died.

