Kota The Friend is rescheduling PHOTO Tour in Australia

Kota The Friend has announced an appointment change for his upcoming PHOTO tour in Australia.

The Brooklyn Rapper Tour Down Under should begin next Wednesday (February 12) in Auckland, New Zealand, before heading to Oz. His Aussie tour included stops at Brisbane’s Woolly Mammoth, Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne’s Howler. The latter venue added a second night after the first show was sold out.

In an Instagram post today (February 7th), Kota said that due to “urgent personal issues” he was forced to postpone his upcoming shows down to May.

“It is disappointing that I have to postpone my shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. I’ve wanted to visit all my fans on this page for a long time, ”he wrote. “At the moment I have some urgent personal issues that I need to prioritize. This is the only way I can do my best when I see you. “

The rapper added, “I’m sorry I postponed this tour, but I’m working on something special when I come down in May.”

Kota’s Australia tour supports his album “FOTO” from 2019. The 19-track record included contributions by Saba, Isa Reyes, Lizzy Ashliegh, Hello Oshay and Richard Parker. Last month the rapper returned with a brand new album series titled “Lyrics to Go, Vol. 1”.

The planned tour dates of Kota The Friend in Australia are:

Sydney Art Factory, Oxford (May 28th)

Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (29)

Melbourne, Howler (30 & 31)