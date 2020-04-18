Kota Yogi Adityanath’s evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar on temporary firing line – India news

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday came under fire from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the country’s leading opposition party, for not evacuating students from Kota, Rajasthan, but an ally of the Congress on the state government side.

Lalu Prasad’s successor and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for washing his hands on students and migrant workers stranded outside the country for locking them in to check for the spread of coronaviruses.

What has become the key to the political kettle is Uttar Pradesh’s decision to send around 250 evacuation buses to approximately 7,500 medical and engineering assistants from Kota, often described as the Indian coaching capital for competitive exams.

Bihar argued that the Rajasthan government should take care of the students in Kota and provide them with security because returning to their states was contrary to the conclusion of the norms.

In a televised message on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured the people of the state stranded outside that his government is making every effort to provide them with all possible assistance through its local commissioners and disaster management departments.

Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar has found support from an unexpected angle, with Congress praising the Chief Minister at his booth.

“The UP government has broken down closing standards by sending buses to its students from Kota. The Congress government in Rajasthan has ensured the expansion of content, including food, to the students there. To this, Nitish Kumar agreed not to send buses to his students. We support Kumar at this booth and in observing lock norms. It’s not just about students in Kota. The Lahi of Biharis, who have gone in search of education and jobs, are stranded outside. We are working with the Government to curb the coronavirus pandemic. This is not the time to play politics about it, ”said Congress MLC and national spokesman Prem Chandra Mishra.

However, in an open letter, the RJD leader asked Kumar how much the other BJP-led states are so capable (to protect the interests of their people), while Bihar, who had a coalition government with the BJP, found himself so “helpless” .

He also said Bihar was “hesitant” and “rude” in dealing with unhappy workers and migrants who were out of state during the closure.

Yadav said that other BJP-administered states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh also showed empathy for their people stranded outside and took measures to bring them back home, while Bihar left them in the lurch.

“The Gujarat government has agreed to return 1800 people stranded in Haridwar on 28 luxury buses during lock-in. Similarly, UP has dispatched 200 buses that have made several trips to get their people back from Delhi NCR while arranging to send 250 buses. for the return of its 7,500 students from Kota, “Yadav said in his letter, which he also posted on his Facebook page.

On April 13, Bihar lodged a strong protest with Union Secretary of State Ajay Bhall for allegedly violating the locking standards by the Rajasthan government when issuing personal passes for transporting people to Bihar. She even sought a lawsuit against the Kota misdemeanor court for issuing passes for private vehicles during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the BJP has distanced itself from the controversy by saying it is not the right time to play politics.

“The Bihar government assesses the overall situation and does its best to serve Bihari inside and outside the state. Our Chief Minister has provided assistance to Bihar residents who live anywhere in the country. It is not the time to play politics during the coronavirus pandemic, ”said BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand.

In UP’s action, he said, “India is fighting the coronavirus in the best way possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every state does its best to serve its people. The UP government has made the best decision in the interest of the native students, after evaluating their condition. “

Janata Dal (United), however, was not the same page with the BJP’s decision on UP to send buses to Kota to return its students.

“It’s against locking norms,” ​​the JD (U) leader said, requesting anonymity.

Efforts to reach JD (U) spokesman Niraj Kumar, also Bihar’s minister for information and public relations, have proved futile.

Kota attracts thousands of students from across the country, including Bihar, who are enrolling in institutes to prepare for IIT-JEE and the National Entrance Examination for Undergraduate Engineering and Medical Degree.

