Loading...

The three pillars of sumo are Shin-Gi-Tai, which means heart technology body.

The heart is the most important thing because a strong fighting spirit can compensate for deficiencies in the other areas.

Sheer size or extensive technical skills alone can get you pretty far in sumo, but probably not on the mountain top.

One of the best technicians of late and one who embodied this fact was Ozeki Kotomitsuki.

The graduate from Nihon University was a college superstar. His record number of titles in amateur sumo included consecutive All-Japan championships and three individual gold medals at the world championships.

Kotomitsuki’s career began in much the same way, and after a single tournament in the Makuuchi division, he was promoted to Sekiwake, the third highest ranked sport.

That November 2000 appearance was a 13-2 win over Yokozuna Musashimaru, and Kotomitsuki took home all three special prizes – a rare achievement.

Winning the technology award was commonplace for the native Aichi Prefecture and he was awarded the Gino-Sho in five of the top eight top league tournaments he participated in.

Kotomitsuki was absolutely solid in basic sumo technique and felt comfortable in almost every offensive or defensive position. He often used difficult moves like Uchi-Muso (inner thigh tap) to achieve direct force-out victories.

When Kotomitsuki won the Emperor’s Cup in September 2001, it appeared to be destined for a brilliant career.

The fact that only he ever won a championship is largely due to the presence of one man – Asashoryu.

Despite his technical brilliance, Kotomitsuki never found the answer to the mere will to win of the Mongolian yokozuna and the wildly unpredictable sumo.

Asashoryu defeated Kotomitsuki in 28 direct fights between 2002 and 2008, and the latter man almost seemed to have resigned himself to defeating him.

When Kotomitsuki embodied technique, Asashoryu was the personification of the heart and there can only be one exit in this struggle.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Endo ends the run of Yokozuna

Maegashira Endo, the fan favorite, got Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday with a stunning surprise from Yokozuna Hakuho on the second day of the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament.

It was that …

The Yokozuna duo experiences a mixed fate on Day 1

Hakuho began his quest for a record-breaking 44th career championship on Sunday with a win, while Yokozuna Kakuryu suffered a shocking defeat on the opening day of New Yea …