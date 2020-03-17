Of the 4 ranks in sumo’s major division, komusubi is the just one at which a rikishi is least probably to win a championship.

Given that the introduction of the 6-tournament system in 1958, yokozuna have lifted the Emperor’s Cup on 294 situations, ozeki have won 84 titles, sekiwake have emerged victorious 19 periods, although komusubi have received just 5 tournaments.

Even though turning out to be a champion as a maegashira is much easier than as a komusubi, running that feat a 2nd time is exponentially significantly less likely, with just a single gentleman in background getting obtained it so considerably.

Kotonishiki’s two championships are far more than these of just one yokozuna (Futahaguro) and numerous ozeki.

In truth, not a single just one of the final 9 men promoted to the latter rank has managed to earn a second title (or in Takayasu’s circumstance a very first.)

Kotonishiki took his 1st Emperor’s Cup in 1991 as a No. 5 maegashira. Both of those yokozuna pulled out of that match, but he fought the six-highest remaining males in the rankings, and went 13-2 general, only getting rid of to the Hanada brothers — both of whom would afterwards come to be yokozuna.

Seven many years later Kotonishiki (virtually) went one superior with a 14-1 record and split the Hanada collection against the (by now) yokozuna pair of Wakanohana and Takanohana.

Those people two championships weren’t Kotonishiki’s only achievements, even so.

Though not a large rikishi, his high-speed pushing design (nicknamed F1 sumo) aided him to four runner-up performances, eight wins more than yokozuna and an outstanding 18 unique prizes above the course of his 16-12 months profession.

Immediately after retirement Kotonishiki experienced issues acquiring a long term name share and was compelled to borrow and use 7 diverse elder names until eventually he at last acquired possession about the Asahiyama inventory and opened a stable less than the same title in 2016.