There are eight active wrestlers who have spent time at the second highest rank of sumo.

Two of them, Hakuho and Kakuryu, were promoted to yokozuna in 2007 and 2014.

Another pair, Takakeisho and Goeido, are still in the ozeki ranks, while the remaining four – Miyabiyama, Tochinoshin, Terunofuji and Kotoshogiku – fight lower in the rankings.

It can be said that none of the six that were at the peak of Ozeki had a great career, but most of the blame is due to injuries.

Five won the Emperor’s Cup, with Kotoshogiku’s title being the most significant four years ago.

Before this championship in January 2016, no native wrestler had raised cutlery in a decade. The Mongols were so dominant and numerous that it seemed as if it would take a few more years for a Japanese rikishi to challenge them.

Up to that point, Kotoshogiku had been a solid, if not spectacular, rikishi. As an ozeki, he was mostly a disappointment and rarely presented the yokozuna with any challenge.

However, he caught fire in January 2016. A wedding was on the agenda shortly after the tournament. A highly motivated Kotoshogiku prevailed in the top division and won three yokozuna in a row on the tenth day.

The victory made headlines worldwide and its exaggerated pre-bout route (known as koto pawn after figure skating) became almost an obsession for the local media.

Kotoshogiku’s abdominal thrust style also delighted the fans and his success brought the much-needed excitement back into the sport.

The Sadogatake stable master even flirted with the yokozuna promotion and went 7-1 to the next round. But he collapsed against the senior wrestlers in the second week and so his short spotlight spot was over.

