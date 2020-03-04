[Kotsar sales opportunities South Carolina above Mississippi Point out eighty three-71]

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 details on his Senior Night time and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 get above Mississippi Condition on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks (18-12, 10-seven Southeastern Meeting) clinched their fourth winning convention season in 5 several years and breathed life into their flagging NCAA Tournament hopes, which approximately flatlined soon after Saturday’s reduction at Alabama. The Bulldogs (19-11, 10-seven) noticed a two-match profitable streak snapped.

South Carolina is continue to in rivalry for a leading-4 end in the SEC, which would be its fourth in five yrs, but needs enable from Florida, to which it would lose a tiebreaker. Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, who threw down two highlight-reel dunks amongst his 12 points, served preserve the Gamecocks in array.

South Carolina took control with a 20- to start with-50 percent run, but Mississippi Point out responded with a 25-9 run to make it a two-level match at halftime. But with SEC Player of the Calendar year candidate Reggie Perry hampered with foul issues and Kotsar anchoring the Gamecocks’ offense, South Carolina pulled absent in the 2nd half.

Tyson Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 10 straight in just one next-50 % extend.

Big Photograph

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs shed their previous shot for a Quadrant 1 acquire. Whilst they nevertheless have a likelihood of ending in the SEC’s top 4 and have a sound Net rating, their resume doesn’t boast quite a few pretty notable wins. They’ll have to earn their closing activity and get a few in the SEC Event to sense potent about their at-massive NCAA Tournament possibilities.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are clinging to their personal slender opportunity for an at-massive NCAA Match berth. A decline to Alabama the last time out place them correct on the precipice but if they gain their closing game, then notch their 20th gain of the season at the SEC Event, they could sneak in.

UP Future

Mississippi Point out finishes the common year at dwelling Saturday in opposition to rival Ole Skip. The Bulldogs were being pummeled 83-58 in Oxford on Feb. 11.

South Carolina is at Vanderbilt on Saturday, which will be a prelude to returning to Nashville for the ensuing SEC Event. The Gamecocks defeat the Commodores 93-57 in Columbia but Vandy, with nothing to enjoy for other than sending its seniors out on a solid take note, is a typical entice game.