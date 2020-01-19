Kourtney Kardashian and other celebrities are recovering from the secrets of pregnancy

Jumping back into shape in front of the baby is difficult for all new mothers. Celebrities make it so easy to regain their bodies before pregnancy, but most will admit that it took a lot of hard, tiring work.

It’s not uncommon for celebrity mothers to get back in shape much faster than the average, and they’ve revealed their secrets that celebrities are regaining!

Kourtney’s mother Bod

Kourtney Kardashian put her heart and soul into bringing up her children, but she made sure that she had some time to focus on herself. She looks streamlined and fantastically fit after having three children with her former partner Scott Disick.

Kourtney admitted to the Daily Mail that she gained 40 pounds with every pregnancy, but that definitely doesn’t show up! She attributes breastfeeding as a critical part of her weight loss after having a baby.

And of course their incredibly healthy diet plays a big role.

Other celebrities who rebounded:

Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian also come to mind when we think of someone who has managed to get back into shape before pregnancy.

Jennifer Lopez hired the help of a personal trainer for the stars named Gunnar Peterson to get them in shape, as did Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz. Gunnar attaches great importance to the health of babies and mothers and adapts the training plans to the personal needs of the celebrities.

Other, more extreme measures that many celebrities use to tighten and shape their bodies after the baby include extreme diets, and in some cases, tummy tuck and breast augmentation.

Daily Mail reports that operations for quick results are becoming increasingly popular.

