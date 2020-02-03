Kourtney Kardashian appears on Tik Tok after Jonas Brothers imitation

The popular mobile app Tik Tok is taking the world by storm and people can’t get enough of it. Not even celebrities can stay away from the app. Just last week, Kourtney Kardashian gave the app its official seal of approval. Their app debut ran 24 hours after the Jonas Brothers imitated the Tik Tok of Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s epic fight scene on their show. Her acting skills were right too!

They recreated the Kardashian fight “Don’t be rude!”

Fans love it when other celebrities pretend to be famous people. The Jonas Brothers were so great at re-enacting the Kardashian fight that the video went viral! The brothers not only have a bright future in making music, but also in producing funny Tik Tok videos. It became so popular that the brothers settled on the Ellen DeGeneres show last Wednesday. It turns out that Joe was the mastermind behind the funny video. The two sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian responded to the video with praise. Keep it up guys!

Kourtney Kardashian is finally on Tik Tok

With the immediate success of the Jonas Brothers at Tik Tok, Yahoo reports that this also applies to Kourtney, who also received several million views. After all, she is a Kardashian. The proud mother went to her son, Mason’s Tik Tok Canal, to show off her cheeky wave. Most children would be embarrassed to have their parents on social media, but Mason would not. Kourtney is obviously a cool mother, and just like the Jonas brothers, she loves being a fool too!

