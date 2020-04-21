Kourtney Kardashian’s “Birthday Party” is a gift from Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian he gave to his sister Kourtney a collection of meaningful gifts that they had from their old father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

For Kourtney’s 41st birthday is “With the Kardashians“star gave the eldest daughter a copy of her father’s past. “

Kourtney posted photos of the recording, which featured vignettes from the artists involved. Neil Young, Luther Vandross, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, the late Bill Withers and many others.

“It’s a birthday celebration: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad’s records,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

On Saturday, the mother of three and a Disney superfan shared a picture showing the amazing Minnie Mouse balloon show they received from their sister Khloe Kardashian.

“It’s the things that make me happy,” Kourtney said of the sweet gift.

Meanwhile, Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as some of his family and friends have pledged to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday despite the fight. coronavirus infection.

Kourtney surprised the group on Saturday morning by pulling in front of her home in a car decorated with a race car to honor a birthday girl.

All the sisters shared a video from the celebration, which included only Kim’s daughter Northwest holding a grandmother’s birthday sign while standing on top of a car.

“It’s a birthday party for @kourtneykardash. It’s amazing that everyone [you] is celebrating,” Khloe said Rihanna ny “Birthday cake” and Blackpink’s birthday were written on Instagram Story.

“Kourtney’s birthday. She was just grateful she woke up with her children around. She is always the happiest with her children, ”said a source People about the celebration. “He received a large number of flowers and was very well treated. He was also celebrated by his family and friends along with the car order.”

“About 20 cars lined the streets outside Kourtney’s home. Everything they wanted was displayed. Balloons were fired and ‘Happy to be born,'” another insider said. “It surprised Kourtney and he loved it.”

