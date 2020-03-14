Kourtney Kardashian’s son reigns makes him a “delicious, well-being” drink – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6af9db58dc9bd6e0d832d12a62645f7b11%

nurse Reick Disick to the rescue!

Kourtney Kardashian He was resting in bed and his 5-year-old son, the youngest of his three children, made him a wellness drink. Go for the try, young man! Kourtney documented the adorable exchange in her story on Instagram on Friday.

“I did this for my mom … which makes her not get sick anymore and is when you are sick,” Reign says, holding a cup full of juice as she approaches her mother, who is lying down in bed.

“Seed there?” Kourtney asks.

“Um, I don’t know why I forgot,” Reign responds.

“Well what got you in there?” Kourtney asks.

Reign informs you that the drink contains “all the delicious things you like”.

“Thank you, my love bug,” says Kourtney. “Wait, why does it smell like soap?”

“I don’t know. Just take it,” Reign says.

“It smells like a lot of chemicals. Definitely definitely soap,” says Kourtney.

“I’m joking with my mom. It was soap, shine and water shower,” Reign says.

maintenance with the Kardashians Star did not reveal whether she was ill or the nature of her condition. It is the middle of the cold and flu season and an ongoing global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 5,600 people, infected at least 150,000, and made millions of people isolated.

Like many, Kourtney had taken additional precautions to minimize his risk of contracting the virus; She was wearing a face mask and she and her family flew on a private plane as they traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Kourtney, Reign, their father and their ex Scott Disick and his eldest children Mason Disick, 10 and Penelope Disick, 7, joined his sisters and mother Kris Jenner for a little R, amp; R at Kardashians Mom’s Holiday Home Continuation at Palm Springs last weekend

