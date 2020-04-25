Kovido 19 coronavirus: How it kills in ‘cruel looting’ from brain to toes

Kovido-19 kills “in a cruel roar through the body from brain to toes” doctors explained, saying the virus “acts like no pathogenic humanity has ever seen”.

In an article on sciencemag.org, leading clinics caring for the five percent who are critically ill form a “rapidly evolving” picture of how it attacks different organs in different coronavirus patients.

“(The disease) can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences,” Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University, told ScienceMag. “Its cruelty is breathless and humble.”

Clinicians and pathologists only target the damage that coronavirus causes as it passes through the human body.

Although the lungs are “zero,” doctors are realizing that the extent of the disease can extend to many organs including the brain, heart and blood vessels, kidneys and intestines.

Understanding the ramp it drowns will help doctors in Covid 19 wards cure the small number who get sick and sometimes die.

Worldwide 2.68 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and more than 187,000 people have died since the virus outbreak in China last November became a pandemic.

FIRST STAGE: INFECTED

ScienceMag explains how the virus works, from the first moment an infected person expels droplets of virus and someone else inhales them.

Coronavirus, also called SARS-CoV-2, enters the nose and throat.

It finds a “welcome home in the lining of the nose,” according to scientists at Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Scientists studying nasal sweats from coronavirus-infected patients say that cells in the nose are rich in a particular receptor that coronavirus needs to enter a cell.

Called ACE2, a cell-surface receptor that normally helps regulate blood pressure, this leaves the virus in a cell.

Once, the virus “speeds up the machinery of the cell,” makes multiple copies of itself, and then begins invading new cells.

Because the virus multiplies during the first week after infection, the infected person may have no symptoms, or may develop the symptoms we now know: fever, dry cough, sore throat, loss of odor and taste, and head and body pain. . .

THE BATTLE BEGINS

The victim’s immune system will restart and this is a critical phase in the outcome of a COVID-19 patient.

If a person’s immunity is compromised by disease or weakened by age, the virus “then walks down the windshield to attack the lungs, where it can become deadly,” ScienceMag explains.

Down in the lungs are tiny air sacs called alveoli, each of which is covered by a single layer of cells that are also rich in the ACE2 receptors, Covid-19 needs to attack cells and rapidly multiply.

In a healthy person, the oxygen came from the air into the bloodstream through these air sacraments into the small blood vessels known as capillaries.

In an infected person, the battle between the immune system and the invading virus disrupts this normal process, similar to what happens when a person has pneumonia.

While a man’s white blood cells fight the invader, a detritus of dead cells remains, “leaving a stew of fluid and dead cells” or a push.

This causes symptoms of coughing, fever and rapid shallow breathing.

Most COVID-19 patients recover, albeit at varying rates, without much intervention.

Others get worse and develop acute respiratory syndrome, and when oxygen levels in their blood drain and they struggle even more to breathe, they end up ventilating.

When they die, after mortals showed their alveoli filled with fluid, white blood cells, mucus and debris from destroyed lung cells.

But the doctors treating Covid-19 in the first line and the scientists studying it are now examining how the disease storms through patients ’bodies and why or how it affects different organs.

When Covid-19 patients turn to the worst and blood vessels leak, blood pressure drops, forms, they cause catastrophic organ dysfunction, they suspect, something called a “cytostorm”.

A cytokine storm is a catastrophic overreaction of the immune system when the immune system attacks healthy cells, and this can start in the brain.

THE BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM

Some COVID-19 patients have strokes, seizures, confusion, and brain inflammation (encephalitis) and there is a conservative estimate that the virus affects the brain and nervous system of five to 10 percent of people.

Doctors COVID-19 see patients with encephalitis and with symptomatic symptoms more often seen when a person has suffered a brain injury.

Other symptoms when coronavirus affects these areas are loss of odor and taste, loss of consciousness and having a stroke.

A U.S. ward, Johns Hopkins, an intensive care physician, Robert Stevens, says seriously about the invasive virus, ACE2 receptors it binds to, are present in the neural cortex and brain stem.

Ancient SARS of coronavirus was found in its 2003 epidemic to infiltrate neurons and cause encephalitis.

A Japanese Covid-19 patient who developed encephalitis was found to have traces of virus in his cerebrospinal fluid.

Other findings say a “cytokine storm” could cause brain swelling, and the exaggerated tendency of the bloodstream to clot could trigger strokes.

THE HEART AND HOLY STAMP

Patients with COVID-19 showed the classic signs that doctors see in people who have recently had a heart attack.

Dozens of early case studies show evidence from patients with heart swellings and scarring, and weakened ventricles only from coronavirus.

ScienceMag cites an article in the JAMA Cardiology of the Journal of the American Medical Association that documents heart damage in nearly 20 percent of patients out of 416 hospitalized for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.

Blood has also been affected, and a third of Dutch patients suffer from heart bleeding and pulmonary embolism or possibly dead lungs.

Even more, coronavirus causes constriction of the blood vessel or ischemia in fingers and toes, which means a decrease in blood flow leading to swelling, pain and possibly history death.

“If COVID-19 targets blood vessels,” ScienceMag writes, “this could also help explain why patients with pre-existing damage to those vessels … from diabetes and high blood pressure face a higher risk of serious illness.”

THE CELLARS

A Wuhan study showed nearly a third of patients examined had kidney failure and 59 percent of about 200 serious Covid-19 patients were likely to have suffered kidney damage.

A Chinese study found people with pre-existing acute kidney injury (AKI), more than five times likely to die.

THE DROP

A worrying symptom of some coronavirus patients was gastrointestinal distress.

The ACE2 receptors of viruses are “abundant” in the gut and the article cites “growing body of evidence” that coronavirus can also infect the lower digestive tract.

Brennan Spiegel of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles says about 20 percent of patients suffer from diarrhea, although many people with this symptom will not be tested.

But “the intestines are not the end of the march of the disease through the body.”

OTHER BODY BATTLES

A third of coronavirus patients treated in a hospital have developed conjunctivitis, or pink, watery eyes.

And more than half of Covid-19 patients in two Chinese hospitals suffered liver damage.

