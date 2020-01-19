Kownacki, Helenius, Ajagba, Sanchez and Dawejko will perform in the “Night of Heaven” on March 7th

RINGSIDE 19/01/2020

The undefeated Polish star and Brooklyn artist Adam Kownacki will headline FOX PBC Fight Night and FOX Deportes against Robert Helenius on Saturday March 7th and will delight his hometown with the Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING ™.

The heavyweight campaign starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and offers heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba in a 10-round fight in the Co-Main Event, and the emerging heavyweight Frank Sánchez competes against Joey Dawejko from Philadelphia in a 10-round attraction.

“Heavyweights are always a source of excitement, and on March 7, fans of these fighting giants will continue to experience tough action,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions. “Adam Kownacki has established himself as a fan favorite at the Barclays Center and is getting closer and closer to the first Polish heavyweight champion in history with every win.

“He will get everything he can from the tough and experienced Robert Helenius. The highly respected youngsters Efe Ajagba and Frank Sánchez will share the stage with Kownacki and will continue to try to prove their qualities as future heavyweight champions. You will don’t want to blink when those heavyweights get into the ring on prime time on FOX and FOX Deportes. “

Tickets for the event advertised by TGB Promotions are now on sale and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are now also available at the American Express Box Office in the Barclays Center.

Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) is known for his persistence and has won a world championship title in five of his last seven fights. The 30-year-old Kownacki, who was born in Lomza, Poland and moved to Brooklyn at the age of seven, was an accomplished amateur in New York City before becoming a professional.

Most recently, he defeated Chris Arreola in an action-packed fight on FOX in August. In his last two fights, he had an impressive unanimous win against former world champion Charles Martin in 2018 and a devastating knockout win over Gerald Washington on FOX in 2019. This is his fifth and tenth consecutive fight at the Barclays Center, where he routinely highlights the region’s passionate Polish sports fans.

“It’s great to be fighting at the Barclays Center for the tenth time,” said Kownacki. “The last nine fights ended in victory for me, and March 7th will be no different. I’m glad FOX shows the fight on free TV as it used to be, and with the action my fights bring, it’s definitely a must to watch TV. I know Helenius will try to get excited and take my place in the leaderboard but I won’t let that happen. I’m already at the camp with my coaches Keith Trimble and Chris Carlsen and prepare. After this fight, I want the winner of Wilder vs. Fury II. “

Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs), who won three of his last four fights, will play for the second time in the United States on March 7, after having established himself as one of the top heavyweights in Europe for several years. Helenius was born in Sweden and fought Erkan Teper in Mariehamn, Finland in September 2018 to improve the rankings. In July 2019, he made his US debut with Gerald Washington. Before the fight in Washington, the 36-year-old had won six of his last seven fights, with his only flaw against Dillian Whyte. Most recently, he stopped Mateus Roberto Osorio in November 2019.

“This is the fight I’ve been waiting for,” said Helenius. “All the years of training and fighting will pay off when we fight on March 7th. Kownacki is feeling the strength of Thor’s hammer. I respect him for this fight, but he chose the wrong opponent. This will not be a fight It will be a war. I will be the last man to stand. “

Nigerian Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) have increased resistance in his last few fights and passed these tests by climbing off Iago Kiladze in December and Olympic gold medalist Ali Eren Demirezen from 2016 with 10 rounds in July defeated unanimously. both on FOX. The 25-year-old Ajagba gained notoriety in August 2018 when his opponent Curtis Harper left the ring after touching gloves to start the first round. Ajagba won the fight without throwing a punch when Harper was disqualified. Ajagba lives in Stafford, Texas, and trains with Ronnie Shields. After four victories in 2019, he will celebrate his debut and third appearance at the Barclays Center on March 7, 2020.

Sánchez (14: 0, 11: 0), a former amateur star from Cuba, now lives in Miami, trains in San Diego with Eddy Reynoso and has been unbeaten fighting since his professional career in 2017 and took nine wins in 2018. In 2019, he added four more wins, including three breaks and his first 10-round win when he defeated Jack Mulowayi in October to win unanimously.

Dawejko (29-7-4, 11 KOs) has been tested against a number of tough competitors in his 2009 career. When he left Philadelphia, he crossed with competitors of several years and established himself in the heavyweight division. The 29-year-old last defeated Rodney Hernandez in July.