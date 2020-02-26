[kpj-healthcare-this-fall-web-profit-jumps-to-rm84m]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — KPJ Health care Bhd’s internet revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of its economical yr finished Dec 31, 2019 (FY19) jumped to RM84. million from RM53.32 million in This fall FY18, supported by greater income generally contributed by hospitals functions in Malaysia.

Income in This autumn FY19 improved to RM944. million from RM876.55 million formerly, it claimed in a filing with Bursa Malaysia currently.

The health care group also declared a solitary tier interim dividend of .5 sen for each share for FY19, with its ex-day on March 30, 2020 and payable on April 20, 2020.

For FY19, KPJ’s internet gain rose to RM211.37 million from RM179.44 million in FY18, even though revenue was better at RM3.60 billion from RM3.37 billion earlier.

In a separate statement, KPJ president and controlling director Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Satar mentioned the yr-on-12 months natural growth acceleration was supported by sturdy momentum in the group’s Malaysian clinic operations, resulting in the stellar fiscal overall performance.

“KPJ Perdana in Kota Baru, Kelantan and KPJ Pasir Gudang in Johor both obtained extra than RM100 million earnings for the to start with time.

“KPJ was also equipped to meet its intention of opening a few new hospitals in 2019, specifically KPJ Bandar Datuk Onn, KPJ Batu Pahat and KPJ Miri,” he reported.

Relocating ahead, KPJ reported in 2020, the group would also strategically relocate a number of hospitals from their authentic premises upon achieving highest capacity to new healthcare facility buildings with greater capability, specifically KPJ Kuching Specialist Healthcare facility and KPJ Kluang Professional Clinic.

“Apart from the group’s sturdy Malaysian functions, its Indonesian hospital, Rumah Sakit Medika Bumi Serpong Damai, in Jakarta was able to broaden its enterprise, mainly by way of aggressive internet marketing offering impressive packages as effectively as the addition of more inpatient beds,” it said.

It included that the team was also checking out feasible growth into new marketplaces like Vietnam, China and the Center East, as section of its huge force on health care tourism into Malaysia. — Bernama