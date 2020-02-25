[kraftwerk-announce-fiftieth-anniversary-north-american-tour]

German band Kraftwerk accomplishing are living on November six, 2014 at the Louis Vuitton Art Foundation in Paris. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 25 ― The legendary German electro pioneers Kraftwerk yesterday declared a North American tour to rejoice their 50th anniversary.

The influential team ― which has influenced artists from David Bowie to Kanye West and Daft Punk ― will kick off the 27-day trek during the US and Canada in Seattle on June 19, with destinations including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago alongside with Vancouver and Montreal.

The act claims immersive “3-D Concerts” ― a thought released in 2013 that fuses three-dimensional visuals and performance artwork with Kraftwerk’s audio catalogue ― that will return stateside for the very first time since 2016.

Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider begun Kraftwerk in Dusseldorf in 1970 as aspect of the experimental “krautrock” movement, a broad genre mixing psychedelic rock with digital rhythms and early synthesizers.

The team, who famously stated that they wished to make music extra as devices than as adult males, promptly gained international recognition for industrial seems, sparse preparations and computerised beats that furnished a blueprint for afterwards genres like electro, hip hop, techno and synthpop.

Kraftwerk ― whose significant albums involve Autobahn, Trans-Europe Express and The Person-Machine ― have been honoured in 2014 with a Grammy Life time Achievement award.

The notoriously reclusive act has been a main contributor to music know-how, developing selfmade devices and gadgets to craft its innovative sound. ― AFP