Kraftwerk rejoice fifty years with 3-D live performance tour

Nellie McDonald
Kraftwerk performing in 3-D with lasers



 Kraftwerk head back on the road this summer in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The German troupe have introduced a collection of 3-D live shows, which include new reveals in North The united states.

The multimedia project was started off in 1970 by Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider, and by the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had realized worldwide recognition for their innovative electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and synthesisers. Their compositions have experienced a main global influence across an full variety of music genres from electro to hip-hop, and techno to synthpop.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on February 27.

Kraftwerk 2020 Tourdates 

May possibly 13: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France


May perhaps 14: Nimes Paloma Grande Salle, France


Might 16: Bonn Hofgarten, Germany


May well 25: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy


May well 29: London Victoria Park All Factors East Competition, British isles


Jun 19: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA


Jun 20: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC


Jun 21: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR


Jun 23: San Francisco Invoice Graham Civic Auditorium, CA


Jun 24: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA


Jun 25: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA


Jun 27: Salt Lake Metropolis The Union, UT


Jun 29: Morrison Pink Rocks Amphitheatre, CO


Jul 1: Austin ACL Reside at The Moody Theater, TX


Jul 2: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX


Jul five: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA


Jul 7: Miami James L Knight Middle, FL


Jul 8: Orlando Dr Phillips Centre, FL


Jul nine: Atlanta Cobb Energy Carrying out Arts Centre, GA


Jul 11: Washington The Anthem, DC


Jul 18: New York Radio Metropolis Tunes Corridor, NY


Jul 20: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH


Jul 21: Chicago Byline Financial institution Aragon Ballroom, IL


Jul 22: Minneapolis The Armory, MN


Jul 24: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN


Jul 25: Memphis Crosstown Theater, TN


Jul 26: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO


Jul 27: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI


Jul 28: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON


Jul 30: Philadelphia The Satisfied, PA


Jul 31: Boston Boch Centre Wang Theatre, MA


Aug 1: Montreal Osheaga New music and Arts Festival,  QC