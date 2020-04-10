Krakow volcano Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia

The world-famous Krakatoa volcano, Anak Krakatau, erupted in Indonesia, with a fountain of lava and a huge plume of smoke and ash.

There are reports of a “great magma eruption” occurring right now on the volcanic island.

Satellite imagery shows ash several kilometers in the air and plumes up to 15 km.

The webcam on Anak Krakatau Island shows lava erupting from the volcano.

“This appears to be the strongest eruption phase since the violent smash hit by the volcano’s partial collapse on December 22, 2018, which triggered a deadly tsunami that killed hundreds of people on the west coast of Java,” reported vulcanodiscovery.com.

Following that eruption, scientists said the volcanic island was reduced to about a quarter of its pre-eruption size.

AP reported at the time that Anak Krakatau had a volume of 40-70 million cubic meters (1.4 billion-2.4 billion cubic feet) and lost 150-180 million cubic meters (5.2 billion 6.3 billion cubic feet). of cubic meters) of volume since the 2018 eruption. and tsunami, according to the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation.

The analysis showed the scale of the island’s collapse, an armed light on the power of a tsunami that crashed on more than 300 km of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 420 people died in the waves, which were two meters or higher, and 40,000 were displaced.

The center said the crater peak was 110 meters (360 feet) high after the 2018 eruption, compared with 338 meters (1,108 feet) two months earlier.

Experts initially relied on satellite radar images to process what happened to the volcano because cloud cover, sustained eruptions and high seas prevented inspections.

At the time, authorities warned residents to stay a kilometer off the coast of the Sunda Strait, which separates Java and Sumatra, at the risk of another tsunami.

Experts at the time said that another possible tsunami triggered by the volcano collapsing again would be less severe due to its reduced mass.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the infamous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

More to come

. (TagsToTranslate) World