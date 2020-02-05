Krewes Prep hovers three weeks in front of Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE – With Mardi Gras, the good times are just around the corner in three weeks.

Before that, two parades will open the party in Baton Rouge this weekend. For those who build the poses, it means that it is time for the crisis.

“I love this part of the year. So you work all year round, ”said Earl Comeaux.

Comeaux has been storing and designing swimmers in his warehouse in Plaquemine for seven years. Work, even if it’s fun, becomes a one-year job.

“We’ll start, if you can believe it, two weeks after the carnival,” said Comeaux. “This year we have seven or eight new designs and they are pretty nice swimmers.”

Every year, some of the cars are restructured and repainted.

“There was a lot of demand for roofs after last year,” said Comeaux. “Many look like they’re biplanes, but they’re actually single-deckers with roofs.”

Comeaux launched his own parade Krewe, Comogo, in honor of his sister who died of cancer. Rain appeared during the parade last year.

“It was wet and cold,” said Comeaux.

He is hoping for the opposite this year. Many of his cars will be used in eight upcoming carnival parades in Plaquemine, Baton Rouge and Thibodaux. The first will be featured this Saturday in the Krewe-Oshun parade in Scotlandville.