Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs, achieves a $ 18.6 million one-year deal

January 10 (UPI) – Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration after agreeing on a one-year settlement.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Friday that Bryant had agreed to a one-year, $ 18.6 million deal with the Cubs. The club has not confirmed the financial details of the agreement.

Bryant, which was the subject of trade rumors this off-season, had a batting average of 0.282 last season, with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs. He was eighth in the National League with 108 runs and finished 16th in percent (.382).

Bryant also has a service complaint against the Cubs, which was filed on his behalf by the MLBPA. According to the ESPN, this complaint is expected to be resolved in the next two weeks.

If Bryant wins the complaint, it would be his last year of arbitration and he would become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The Cubs selected Bryant as number 2 in the overall ranking in the 2013 MLB Draft. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and NL Most Valuable Player in 2016.

According to ESPN and MLB Media, the cubs also have an annual deal with shortstop Javier Baez, left fielder Kyle Schwarber ($ 7.01 million) and midfielder Albert Almora Jr. ($ 1.575 million).