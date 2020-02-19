[Kris Bryant claims he’s in superior place right after chatting to Theo Epstein – Up Information Data Chicago]

MESA, Arizona (Up News Data) – There was a clearing of the air in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, whilst the Cubs prepare to commence playing the Cactus League following Saturday.

Kris Bryant met with baseball functions president Theo Epstein on Tuesday, and they talked about his uncomfortable offseason.

But Bryant explained he is in a superior position after the dialogue and expects to be on the Cubs’ opening list.

The Cubs experience the Oakland Athletics in Sloan Park on Saturday afternoon.