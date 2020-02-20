[Kris Bryant: Gamers really don’t obtain commissioner apology for ‘piece of metal’ quip, remain united]

MESA, Ariz. — If the commissioner and entrepreneurs assume that player-on-player anger arising from the Astros’ cheating scandal is a signal of rank-and-file divisions forward of the up coming spherical of labor negotiations, Kris Bryant explained they must assume once more.

“I believe they are on the lookout at it like a superior matter, but then the commissioner tends to make sure remarks that irk some players,” the Cubs’ union rep stated Wednesday. “You see players respond to that, and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we truly are united when it arrives to [management].’ ”

Commissioner Rob Manfred on Sunday referred to as the Earth Collection trophy just “a piece of metal” when discussing why he didn’t strip the Astros of their title over the indicator-stealing cheating scandal. He apologized Tuesday.

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester ripped Manfred for the comment earlier Tuesday.

And by Wednesday, Bryant wasn’t obtaining the apology.

“I never believe individuals are accepting it,” Bryant reported. “When you say one thing like that, I just truly imagine he definitely intended that. He really meant that it was just a piece of steel. Not to me. I have 1 in my place of work back dwelling, and it is ideal there, right in the center of the heart of awareness. This was anything that was quite important to me and incredibly crucial to this entire organization, simply because we hadn’t experienced a single in 108 yrs. That piece of metal meant a great deal to this total metropolis.”

Bryant, who filed an unsuccessful grievance versus the Cubs about services-time manipulation as a precursor to collective bargaining talks, said the luxurious-tax thresholds that groups use as a wage cap are “pretty significant up there” on the record of priority targets for the union.