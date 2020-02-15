[Kris Bryant of the Cubs talks about grievances about provider time, has no adverse inner thoughts in direction of the Cubs – Up News Facts Chicago]

Saturday, February 15, 2020
CHICAGO (Up Information Data) – A sincere Kris Bryant spoke at the Dog training camp on Saturday morning. He talked extensively about his criticism of company time, if he will be a Pet for everyday living and a lot more.

Bryant claimed he felt strongly about submitting his service time grievance and says "there are no resentments,quot in direction of the Cubs.

"That took without end," he claimed. “He really did it. At initial they explained to me it would just take probably a couple of months. Definitely, I understood it was an uphill struggle. Certainly we experienced a disagreement. I am really satisfied that we handled it with regard. "

Bryant stated he closed the rumors that there was ill will to the team and claimed he saw the dilemma as a process that would at some point help players in the next round of negotiations.

“I was going to be that man who had the braveness to do it, and I realized there was going to be a violent reaction to it. I comprehend, but it was genuinely important to me, ”he mentioned.

