Kris Dunn injury can have major consequences for Bulls trading plans

TORONTO – Thaddeus Young thought he had seen almost everything in the last 13 NBA seasons.

That changed on Friday evening in 13 seconds.

Welcome to the Bulls, where the unthinkable is just another head-shaking moment in a season full of head-shaking moments.

It was at the first possession of the game in Brooklyn, where Young did everything right by accusing Joe Harris, and then it went terribly wrong. When Young fell back, his head stuck into Kris Dunn’s right knee, causing the guard to hurt his back.

According to the Bulls on Saturday, Dunn flew back to Chicago to receive an MRI and get a detailed diagnosis from team doctors.

Even if it is the best case and it is a sprain, that is technically still a tear. Considering how vulnerable this season has become for the Bulls, and with the February 6 trade deadline around the corner, losing Dunn for a certain amount of time can be an organizational change.

Even Young admitted, knowing that he could be the one being traded.

“I’m not trying to worry about that,” Young said after Saturday practice. “I am trying to keep coming and hovering, whether I’m playing for the Bulls or playing for another organization. Whichever organization I play for, that’s my family. That’s who I’m going to play for and that’s who I’m ready for. If they have to make a business decision, I understand what it is.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time. I understand that organizations must make changes and make business decisions. When you get into a situation and your back is against the wall, you have to learn how to turn.”

The Bulls were already without Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis), Wendell Carter Jr. (right hand only) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot). Rookie Daniel Gafford (right thumb) had a full-contact practice in Toronto, and could return on Sunday.

Yet the Dunn injury was a blow to the intestines. Not just because of how it happened, but with whom it happened.

“That is definitely a first for me,” said Young. “I think the only time I’ve seen something like that is that (Indiana’s) Myles (Turner) stepped on a ball and rolled his ankle before the game started and couldn’t play. But apart from that I’ve never seen that before.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation for us and for him and for the team. We have to keep moving and keep him in our prayers and hope for a speedy recovery.”

An opinion also shared by his coach.

Jim Boylen has done his best to change the identity of the Bulls this season and has first become a defensive team. Dunn is the poster boy of that philosophy and plays at a level that according to many should give him All-Defensive honor.

“It would be wrong of me not to talk about this either – he brings other things that you might not see on the floor,” Boylen said. “He is a great teammate, he enjoys the success of his teammates. He is a vocal part of our dining room, our meetings, our video. He helps us to learn and grow, so we will miss him on many levels. “

That is why this final loss before the selection should be a reality check for the Bulls. It may be time to really press the sales button.

“The health of our team, our future development, our current ability to fight for the play-offs, we all take that into account,” said Boylen about the expected meetings that will take place this week.

The will of a Young or a Denzel Valentine can be directly influenced by those meetings.

“For me, if I am traded or here, whatever it is, I am prepared,” said Young.