Kris Faafoi worried about travel agent customer fraud

The Minister of Consumer Affairs fears that the customers of a bus travel agency are victims of fraud.

And Kris Faafoi urges anyone who believes they have been misled by the missing travel company to contact the police and the Trade Commission so they can investigate.

The minister was informed of the Travel Globe agency, which issued false tickets and itineraries to its customers for at least six months before its failure.

The Auckland-based travel agency went bankrupt this month, before creditors estimated at $ 180,000, including potentially hundreds of customers.

Faafoi said the case was worrying because the company had been the subject of allegations that customers “may have been victims of fraud”.

“If consumers feel they have been misled or defrauded, they can report their complaint to the Trade Commission or the police, although that does not guarantee they will get their money back.”

The Commerce Commission had no complaints regarding Travel Globe on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said “in general” that they were unable to answer questions about whether a particular organization or individual was or had been the subject of an investigation. complaint or police investigation.

The Herald understands that a number of customers intend to file complaints with the police about Travel Globe and its director, Jujhar Singh, who is a former bankrupt.

And the liquidator of the travel agency, Imran Kamal, has already told Herald he will forward any evidence of fraud to the police after his investigation is completed.

After his initial investigation, Kamal said that he was “extremely concerned” about the practices of Travel Globe and that he had issued false tickets and itineraries.

The Herald saw a bogus route published that included details like special meals, a flight number and even a request for a bassinet.

“[They] received money, they did not buy the tickets and they used it for other things,” said the liquidator.

A fake itinerary published by Travel Globe. Image / supplied

Aucklander Sumeet Randhawa used Travel Globe in December to book round-trip flights to Delhi for his family.

But he received an email on January 9 saying that Travel Globe was insolvent.

He immediately called Thai Airways and was informed that no reservations had been made, although it was “confirmed” in December by the now-disappeared agency.

Randhawa had to borrow an additional $ 3,200 for last-minute emergency flights because the trip was for her father’s retirement.

“It’s very stressful because I work part-time and my wife works part-time.”

