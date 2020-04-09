Kris Jenner opens up Kendall and Khloe in a conversation about Corey’s gambling sex

Kris Jenner has one thing and only one thing in mind: sex with girlfriend Corey Gamble.

During the tour tonight “With the Kardashians,” late is late for lunch with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, when busy on the way.

“Do all my lips have lips? We have a little meeting in the car,” she told her daughter, demanding their reaction from the two of them. “Is it too much? Or is it my dress? Or is it just a day.”

Asked why they did not enter Corey, as planned, Kris said he had to go home to get some sleep, because it was “too late.”

Sexual talk continued as some tiramisu appeared on the table, and Jenner called it “the love of the lovers,” before shrugging off her taste and shouting, “You can squeeze all over.” my body. ” She later said, “you can go in before you can,” before telling her daughter “sex” was not a “dirty word” – before pushing her back to the top of her lungs . “I can’t stop thinking about having sex,” she said.

In a secret, Khloe expressed shock over some of her mother’s comments. “I love working hard for our mother and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “But is my mom dreaming? I mean talk about her broken lips … some things, put it down!”

Speaking to the camera, Kris defended herself.

“Women go through different stages of life and I go through a phase in which I am not good enough for my boyfriend,” she said in a statement. “It’s not fair to date and Khloe has the time of my life and not.”

“With the Kardashians” airs Thursday through E!