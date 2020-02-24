Krispy Kreme launching nationwide doughnut delivery

By
Nellie McDonald
-
krispy-kreme-launching-nationwide-doughnut-delivery

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.

You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually “leap day,” so to kick-off its new delivery service Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies within 10 miles of its shops.

You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss