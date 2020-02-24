krispy-kreme-launching-nationwide-doughnut-delivery

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.
You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.
Saturday is actually “leap day,” so to kick-off its new delivery service Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies within 10 miles of its shops.
You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park
Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children
Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75
Monday Midday Weather Update
Uber debuts new phone service in Florida
‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park
Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season
Trending Stories