Kristen Stewart explains that she shouldn’t be lying about her sexuality

Referee Kristen Stewart is currently filming “Underwater” in Los Angeles. (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty)

Actress Kristen Stewart has spoken out about her reluctance to talk openly about sex while being true to her fans.

Twilight-star rising star has been warned to hide her sexuality in order to advance her career, being told: “If you, like, make yourself out of holding your friend’s hand in public, you can take a Marvel movie.”

But he refused to stay in the room, proudly announcing on Saturday Night Live in 2017: “I’m a teenager, I have a problem.”

In a new interview with Style, the popular star revealed why he decided to go public, though it could affect them at work.

“I have felt responsible for not being a fake thing I was just saying what people want to hear, but at the same time I don’t want to divulge any details about my private life,” Stewart says.

“I’m still hiding where you have a girlfriend and it’s different from hiding your girlfriend, which is why I chose to speak out.”

He continued: “But this generation has little to do with women’s roles. We do not believe in these differences and reduce everything to something else.

“There’s a lot going on inside and a lot of young people today think it’s normal.”

Kristen Stewart presents the “Underwater” fan show in Los Angeles on January 7, 2020. (VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty)

Despite his most recent appearances, Stewart is an avid supporter of the indie pro, and as a director has made a great deal of attention to non-fiction related issues.

She is currently planning to direct a special video, The Chronology of Water, based on autobiography by American marine scientist Lidia Yuknavitch.

“I’m always on the lookout for stories and often when I watch a movie, I wonder where such people are because sex is always there,” he said.

“But the stories were being told slowly and we just told the stories recently.

“In my journey of self-discovery, I have been able to play as both men and women and I am happy to defend and address these issues as a director,” he added.

“I don’t see the difference between just being a facilitator and a facilitator – the two things stress and help each other.”