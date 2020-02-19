[kristen-stewart-has-a-short-platinum-bob-on-‘happiest-season’-established]

Kristen Stewart is sporting a for a longer time hairstyle on the established of Happiest Time on Wednesday afternoon (February 19) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 29-yr-aged actress was spotted wearing a double denim glance even though filming a couple scenes for the motion picture alongside with Aubrey Plaza.

Photos: Verify out the latest photos of Kristen Stewart

The impending movie centers on Abby (Stewart), who has a plan to propose to her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) when at her family’s yearly getaway bash. On the other hand, she discovers her companion has not still appear out to her conservative moms and dads.

Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber also star in the film.