Kristin Cavallari meets the co-stars of The Hills in Nashville – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML080502c55b4562530c19bc4cc548206b11%

% MINIFYHTML080502c55b4562530c19bc4cc548206b12%

The rest has not yet been written for Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge!

A little The Hills The meeting took place in Nashville on Monday when Cavallari, Montag and Patridge met in the Uncommon James flagship store. And, as noted by tycoon James Uncommon on Instagram, this gathering was captured by the Very cavallari season 3 cameras. So you could say that we are very enthusiastic.

“IF THE HILLS Y COLLECT VERY CAVALLARI!” The real root writer made jokes on social networks. “Today with these 2 beautiful ladies who will be in a coming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @Audrinapatridge @ heidimontag, quot;

% MINIFYHTML080502c55b4562530c19bc4cc548206b13%

% MINIFYHTML080502c55b4562530c19bc4cc548206b14%

Like E! readers know for sure, the three experienced reality stars played the hills together in the past two seasons of the show (original). However, due to its commitments with Very cavallari, Cavallari did not join Montag and Patridge for the 2019 restart, entitled The hills: new beginnings.

Cavallari, however, remained close to her. Hills peers, even once made jokes about a cross-episode.

“Heidi and I are joking about changing one episode for another. I’ll have to mention it with E! And MTV,” Cavallari once said exclusively to E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 in Las Vegas. “But yes, I am really excited for them. I can’t wait to see it.”

We are sure that Cavallari was happy to have his lifelong friends in Nashville, especially as this season has detailed his fall from BFF Kelly Henderson.

“I’m very excited to be in Nashville with @kristincavallari @audrinapatridge,” Montag added to the photo sharing site. “Be sure to watch the @verycavallari episode in which we come! You don’t want to miss it!”

Although the details of Montag and Patridge’s visit are currently unclear, the two MTV stars documented a night out with Cavallari. The trio not only enjoyed a bit of champagne, but also live music.

We will definitely catch this meeting when it is broadcast Very cavallari! Can you?

View a new episode of Very cavallari Thursday at 9 p.m., only at E!

% MINIFYHTML080502c55b4562530c19bc4cc548206b15%