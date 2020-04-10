Hey, all cool cats and kittens, are you ready to go to Broadway? Following Joe Exotic’s footsteps, Christine Chenewott dropped a Tiger King musical number on Carol Baskin, and yes, it’s just as wild as it sounds. Grammy and Tony nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa released “Little Pieces” in a frivolous tweet from April 10. “Leopard puppies !!!! It’s rising!” He wrote, adding that a music video would come next week. “Eat your life outside!” For her part, Chenwott replied simply: “Meeeeeooooowwwww.”

The ode to Netflix’s real crime documents is told from the perspective of Joe’s exotic rival Joe Exotic. Although it faces the very serious allegations that Baskin murdered her husband Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997, and fed it to her tigers, all the camp words and catchy rhythm are all fun. (Baskin has long denied any involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, though the case remains unsolved.) Lippa gave his followers a taste of the words to the first chorus “little pieces” on April 9:

“Small pieces / Small pieces / That’s how to feed them right / Cut the meat into small pieces / Then you’ll see / Small pieces disappear / No bite left on the horizon / Small pieces / That’s how it should be.”

Lippa, who has been collaborating with Chenuet for more than two decades, jokingly teased the track from his upcoming TIGER KING: The Musical (Parody!) On Twitter. He also claimed that the singer was going to win an Oscar for “singing and acting and becoming the role of Carol B.” It’s all a closure dream for now, but with this song, Chenewot has definitely sued Baskin for the role of Tiger King musical ever blessing us.

Either way, Chenawat is not the only celebrity who creates her own tiger king content. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg shared their Tiger King parody video TigTok on April 2. SNL star Kate McKinnon is producing and starring as Baskin in a limited series of Tiger King. Meanwhile, Rob Low – dressed in an exotic Joe’s costume – claimed on an Instagram post on April 5 that he and interviewed Murphy developing a self-adaptation for the Tiger King script. Though he is far from the only actor who played Exotic Joe on the big or small screen.

This is one Netflix hit that will not go away anytime soon.