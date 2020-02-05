Kristin Smart case: authorities issue search warrants in several areas, including San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, California – Almost 24 years after the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old student, authorities announced on Wednesday morning that search warrants had been served in San Pedro, San Luis Obispo County and the Washington State.

In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said it had disclosed the development “due to the high visibility of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid dissemination false information. “

The search warrants were “limited in scope and sealed by the court,” the statement said, adding that further information would not be provided immediately.

September 2016: the FBI renews its search for a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who has been missing for 20 years

AIR7 HD news video showed Wednesday morning FBI staff and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s assistants outside of San Pedro in a residential area.

Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dorm after an evening off campus on May 25, 1996.

Disappearance of COLD. Research is underway in San Pedro to find evidence in Kristin Smart who disappeared from San Luis Obispo in 1996. A classmate Paul Flores is a person of interest, says SLO Sheriff.Plus at 11. pic.twitter. com / tf7qREcQaz

– Miriam Hernandez (@ abc7miriam) February 5, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.