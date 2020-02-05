Kristin Smart case: authorities issue search warrants in several areas, including San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, California (KABC) – Almost 24 years after the disappearance of 19-year-old student Kristin Smart, authorities announced on Wednesday morning that search warrants had been executed in San Pedro, San Luis Obispo county and in Washington State.

In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said it had disclosed the development “due to the high visibility of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid dissemination false information. “

The search warrants were “limited in scope and sealed by the court,” the statement said, adding that further information would not be provided immediately.

FBI renews search for 20-year-old Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student

On Wednesday morning, FBI staff and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s assistants were seen outside of San Pedro, in a residential neighborhood.

Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dorm after an evening off campus on May 25, 1996.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.