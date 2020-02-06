Krzysztof Piatek’s wife rejects claims that Tottenham has not met. The change from AC Milan was thanks to her

Krzysztof Piaket’s wife has reportedly blocked a possible move to Tottenham in January.

The striker was heavily linked to a move to the Premier League club last month.

Getty Images – Getty

Krzysztof Piatek was targeted by Tottenham in January

Spurs needed and need additional attack options after Star Harry Kane’s thigh injury.

AC Milan were ready to let the 24-year-old go during the exchange window, since he had refused the chopping job after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return.

Tottenham Piatek has reportedly made a loan offer that never came about.

He joined Hertha Berlin with a permanent transfer worth around £ 22.9 million.

TalkSPORT experts speculate that Harry Kane will be at the highest level for much longer after sustained injuries

SportBild later reported that one of the reasons he refused to move to North London was because of his wife.

They claimed that his partner, Paulina Procyk, wanted to be closer to home, and that was one of the reasons why he refused to switch to Spurs.

Procyk rejected the claims of the German publication and said the final decision was up to her husband.

Instagram @paulynaaa_a

Paulina Procyk’s post on Instagram contests the story

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t know where this information comes from and how it got to the press.

“Yes, my husband thinks my opinion is very important, but I have never chosen a club for him based on the city or the climate I liked, and I will never try.

“Every place in the world where my husband can grow, be happy and realize his dreams is perfect for me.

“Decisions about new clubs are made exclusively by Krzysztof and his managers, who only care about his growth and wellbeing.”

The most likely reason for the transfer’s failure is that AC Milan were looking for a permanent transfer, while Spurs is said to have offered an 18-month loan agreement.