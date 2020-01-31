KSI and Logan Paul face each other for the first time since the fight in a joint interview with Jake Paul against Gib

KSI and Logan Paul met on Thursday for the first time since their fight at Jake Paul against AnEsonGib.

Already in November, the Briton defeated the American by a decision in a pioneering first professional fight between YouTubers.

The former rivals shook hands

Despite the immediate respect for the result, the two have since exchanged bitter words online when Logan unsuccessfully appealed his two-point deduction.

When they met again, they shook hands and sat down.

Logan asked, “You said you’re a winner and that makes me a loser.”

KSI replied: “Technically, I mean yes. But you’re still doing your thing. I see you’re still posting YouTube videos. You still have the podcast. “

KSI and Logan sat side by side

The couple also discussed Jake Paul vs. Gib before the KSI fight and said, “I have my W and I’m just here to relax, just to see how Jake gets done. I want him to be done.

“I hate him. I think you hate him too.”

Logan replied, “There was a point in my life when I said,” I don’t like my brother, but I love my brother. “Do you hate your brother?”

KSI admitted: “We have our differences.”

You can watch the full videos of the interview below.

