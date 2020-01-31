KSI and Shannon Briggs meet at Jake Paul vs Gib and solve their feud in an interview

KSI and Shannon Briggs settled their feud when they competed against Jake Paul against AnEsonGib again on Thursday evening.
The couple exchanged bitter words before and after KSI’s win over Logan Paul in November when the American was coached by Briggs.
The couple laughed and joked together
But when the Briton passed Briggs’ Behind the Gloves interview in Miami, he had no problem chatting briefly.
Briggs hugged his former rival and said, “Look at him. Let’s be champion.”
KSI replied, “Hey, I thought I would never have to hear that again.”
Ed Mulholland / Matchroom
KSI defeated Logan Paul by separate decision
Both men then rejected the suggestion that they still had bad feelings for each other.
Briggs concluded: “He can’t hit me, look at him big, I am.
“I’m cool with them, they don’t want beef with the champion. Look at me, I’m a monster.”
You can see the full encounter in the video below.
