Ku Hye Sun explains decisions she made during the divorce controversy, shares her plans to study abroad, and more

Ku Hye Sun spoke about her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun and explained how she felt during the controversy.

In the February 5 episode of “Night of Real Entertainment”, Ku Hye Sun appeared for his first camera interview in a long time. She volunteered to help rescue dogs that day and said, “This is my first time in front of a camera in a long time.” She said that she had had trouble sleeping the night before interview.

Ku Hye Sun, who is known for being active in many different artistic fields, shared that she recently focused on works of art as she prepares for an exhibition in April. “Compared to the work I have done in the past, I have been using more colors lately and I have become a little more optimistic.” She added: “Since I expressed a lot of anger.”

She shared that people around her were worried and told her not to do an interview now. When asked why she decided to do it, she replied, “About my personal history and my family situation, I really have no one to rely on, so I ended up relying on the public. I thought I was childish and was embarrassed. If I made people tired, I’m really sorry. I wanted to explain everything that could have been misunderstood. But if I look back, I did what I did because I thought it was the best way. When you’re angry, you can’t see anything. “

The interviewer noted that most celebrities would discuss these issues in official statements issued by their agencies. Ku Hye Sun explained that the reason she used Instagram to talk about their problems was because of her agency’s situation.

She said, “We were both in the same agency. This put me in a difficult situation. Since my husband had worked with these people for a long time, I had nowhere else that I could share my side. It was not a situation where I could issue a press release through my agency. It was a very private family affair, but I felt at the time that I wanted to grab the straws even if it meant that everything was revealed. She said that when she left the agency, she was not on bad terms with the company.

The investigator said that couples generally end up divorced after a period of boredom and fighting, and Ku Hye Sun replied that this had not been the case with them. She shared that she trusted Ahn Jae Hyun so much that at first she thought he was joking when he suggested divorce. “When I realized it wasn’t a joke later, I was very angry,” she said.

“Do the throbbing feelings not stop after two or three months?” She said. “I think you can’t throw a person away just because those feelings go away. I felt a great sense of betrayal because I put so much emotion into it. I felt so much hatred. “

She also explained how she expressed her feelings on social media, explaining that at the time it was not important for her that she was a celebrity or that she had a certain job. “I was just a person who, just as a woman, expressed all the anger I could,” she said. She added with a laugh, “I used all the means available, even if it was stupid.”

When asked if she really tried to remedy the situation, Ku Hye Sun said, “When I decided to get married, I never thought I would get a divorce in my life. Even if we fight, we will solve the problem and we will catch up, and we promised that we would always be side by side when we were sick or in trouble. So I … everything that has happened so far doesn’t seem to have been something I did, it seems like I dreamed of it. I seem to be living a nightmare for six months. “

Ku Hye Sun explained that the reason she stopped posting was Ahn Jae Hyun by posting their text messages. She said that when Ahn Jae Hyun revealed their messages, she came to accept that their relationship was not recoverable. “When I saw (the article with the posts), I realized that I would not be able to win,” she said. “Couples talk so much in two years together. But they just chose our fights and edited it together, and so (for the audience), it just looked like, “ Oh, Ku Hye Sun is crazy. (If I had to keep fighting), shouldn’t I also fight dirtier too? I thought it would not be good to embark on this path. My parents were also worried. “

“What I wanted was a conversation,” she said. “I didn’t want (a divorce) so I put up a fight, but (now) I think I have to go in the direction he wants.”

Ku Hye Sun shared that she had not been in contact with Ahn Jae Hyun since the start of the case. “We will meet again at some point,” she said, before adding with a laugh that it could be in court.

Then she talked about what she was going to do now. When asked if she felt like she had taken everything out of her chest, she replied, “I felt overwhelmed by the injustice (at the time) but (now) I think I don’t I’m not the only one feeling this in this world. . If I don’t make a fresh start, I just regress, so I have to make an effort to get a good result. “

“When this show is finished, I will go directly to London to study the language,” she said. “It’s an intensive course where you study from morning to night. I think studying for me is the only thing that will let in the fresh air. I will also apply to return to school. She added, “In the future, I will also do a lot of good work. She then wished the viewers good health and expressed her thanks.

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun married in May 2016 after playing together in the KBS drama “Blood”. Ku Hye Sun shared via Instagram in August 2019 that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted to divorce, explaining that she shared the news before their agency. releasing a statement from his side. This led to a very public battle through the media over their marital problems, which sparked controversy.

